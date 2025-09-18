OpenAI Introduces New ‘Thinking’ Speed Modes for ChatGPT Premium Users

OpenAI has rolled out a significant update for its ChatGPT premium users, giving them the ability to customize how quickly or deeply the AI responds to complex queries. The new feature introduces multiple time modes under Thinking mode, designed to balance speed with depth of reasoning.

According to OpenAI, this move was driven by user demand for quicker replies without compromising on accuracy in situations requiring advanced reasoning skills. “Users wanted quicker responses in ‘Thinking’ mode,” the company shared on X.

Different Modes for Different Plans

The options vary depending on the subscription tier.

ChatGPT Plus and Business subscribers now have access to Standard and Extended modes. Previously, Extended was the default. OpenAI describes Standard as the ideal choice for “balancing speed and intelligence,” making it suitable for users who want reliable answers without long wait times.

making it suitable for users who want reliable answers without long wait times. ChatGPT Pro subscribers enjoy two additional settings — Light and Heavy. The Light mode delivers the fastest responses, ideal for users who prioritize speed over depth. On the other hand, Heavy takes the longest to respond but provides the most comprehensive, deeply reasoned answers.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT Go (India-specific) users, along with free users worldwide, will not have access to any of these new time-control features.

How to Use the New Feature

Currently, the time options are available only on the web version of ChatGPT. To enable them, users can simply click on Thinking mode and select their preferred option from a drop-down menu. Once selected, the choice will remain active for all future conversations from that account.

OpenAI has not yet announced when these modes will be available on the iOS or Android mobile apps.

Enhanced Personalization Tools

Alongside this update, OpenAI has also introduced improvements to its personalisation settings, making it easier for users to fine-tune how ChatGPT interacts with them.

In a recent post, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that the platform now has a more unified personalisation page, bringing together multiple customization options. From this page, users can:

Change ChatGPT’s personality

Add custom instructions

Adjust memory settings

Currently, there are five personality presets available — Default, Cynical, Robot, Listener, and Nerd. Users can switch between them depending on their mood or task, and the AI will adapt accordingly.

This streamlined interface is designed to make personalisation more intuitive, enabling users to quickly tailor ChatGPT to their specific needs.

A Step Toward Smarter AI Interactions

The introduction of customizable Thinking speeds marks an important step for OpenAI, as it continues to refine the balance between speed, depth, and personalization in AI conversations. Whether a user wants a fast, surface-level reply or a carefully reasoned, detailed explanation, ChatGPT now provides greater flexibility to meet those preferences.

With premium users gaining more control over both response time and chatbot personality, OpenAI is clearly moving toward making AI interactions feel more human, adaptive, and user-driven.