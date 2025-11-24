OpenAI Strengthens Secret AI Hardware Team with Wave of Ex-Apple Talent

OpenAI’s long-rumored push into consumer hardware is taking shape faster than expected, and the Silicon Valley talent war has entered a new phase. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the Sam Altman–led company has hired more than 40 former Apple employees in the last month alone—an unusually large migration of talent that could redefine the future of AI-powered devices.

This surge of new hires comes as OpenAI ramps up development of its first hardware products, created in close collaboration with legendary former Apple design chief Jony Ive. Earlier this year, the AI company acquired Ive’s startup, io, in a $6 billion deal—laying the foundation for a new era of AI-first consumer devices.

Why OpenAI Is Poaching Apple’s Best Engineers

The Bloomberg report reveals that the ex-Apple recruits aren’t limited to junior engineers. They include senior leaders, directors, and specialists from nearly every major hardware division inside Apple—from industrial design to core hardware engineering. Former Apple industrial design head Evans Hankey and respected product engineering executive Tang Tan are among the high-profile names now contributing to OpenAI’s hardware ambitions.

For Ive, this reunion feels familiar. His design firm LoveFrom was similarly filled with former Apple colleagues, and now many of those same design minds are joining forces under OpenAI’s umbrella. The combined expertise signals that OpenAI isn’t simply experimenting—it’s preparing a serious hardware lineup.

Altman and Ive previously hinted that the first wave of OpenAI devices could debut as early as 2026, though details remain tightly guarded.

Apple Faces Pressure Amid the Ongoing AI Race

On the other side of this talent shake-up is Apple, which has been working to catch up in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. Under the leadership of John Ternus, Apple is quietly developing several AI-infused products, including:

New smart home hardware

Robotics-driven initiatives

AI-enhanced AirPods—potentially with built-in cameras

Early-stage smart glasses

However, the loss of seasoned engineers could slow these efforts. The report notes that Apple is increasingly frustrated by the departures, especially as employee transfers mount at a time when AI innovation has become central to the company’s product strategy.

Apple’s struggles in AI have been particularly visible in the digital assistant space. Siri, once a pioneer, has fallen behind competitors like ChatGPT and Gemini. According to previous reports, Apple has agreed to pay Google $1 billion to integrate Gemini technology into a major Siri overhaul expected next year.

What This Means for the Future of AI Devices

OpenAI’s hiring spree underscores a major shift in the tech industry: AI companies are no longer just software-driven—they’re aiming to build the next generation of personal devices. With Jony Ive’s design leadership and a growing roster of Apple veterans, OpenAI appears poised to challenge long-standing hardware giants.

If the hints from Altman and Ive hold true, 2026 could mark the arrival of OpenAI’s first-ever physical products, potentially redefining how users interact with AI in everyday life.