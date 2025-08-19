OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT Go in India: Affordable AI Plan at ₹399 with UPI Payments

OpenAI has announced the launch of ChatGPT Go, an exclusive subscription plan designed specifically for India. Priced at just ₹399 per month, the new tier aims to bring advanced AI tools to a wider audience at an affordable rate. Unlike previous subscription models, this one allows users to pay directly via UPI, making the service far more accessible in a country where digital payments have become a part of everyday life.

This move marks the first country-specific subscription plan from OpenAI. Until now, Indian users had access to the free version, along with the more premium Plus (₹1,999/month) and Pro (₹19,900/month) plans. The Go plan bridges the gap, offering advanced features at a fraction of the cost, keeping in mind India’s rapidly growing AI user base.

Why ChatGPT Go Stands Out

At less than a quarter of the price of Plus, ChatGPT Go provides expanded usage and upgraded tools. Subscribers get:

10 times more message capacity than free users

than free users Daily AI image generation

File upload capabilities

Twice the memory length for more personalized interactions

Powered by the latest GPT-5 model, the plan also brings improved performance in Indic languages, making it easier for Indian users to interact in their native tongues.

UPI Integration: A First for ChatGPT Subscriptions

One of the standout aspects of ChatGPT Go is UPI payment support, which is being enabled for the first time across any ChatGPT plan globally. This makes subscribing far more convenient for Indian users who previously had to rely on debit or credit cards. Alongside UPI, other popular Indian payment methods will also be supported, expanding accessibility to millions of potential subscribers.

Who Should Consider ChatGPT Go?

According to OpenAI, the Go plan has been tailored for students, content creators, and professionals who regularly use AI but don’t require the higher capacities of Plus or Pro. With access to image generation, extended memory, and advanced data analysis tools like Python, the plan is designed to support everyday projects—whether that’s drafting content, solving academic problems, or creating visuals.

Positioning Among Existing Plans

With this rollout, Indian users now have three clear subscription options:

ChatGPT Go (₹399/month): Affordable AI tools for everyday users

Affordable AI tools for everyday users ChatGPT Plus (₹1,999/month): Priority access, faster responses, higher limits

Priority access, faster responses, higher limits ChatGPT Pro (₹19,900/month): Enterprise-scale tools, advanced models, and customization

Availability and Rollout

The ChatGPT Go plan is available starting today through both the official website and the mobile app. Users simply need to head to the upgrade option, select Go, and complete payment using UPI or other available methods. At present, OpenAI is offering only monthly subscriptions, with no annual option.

Since the rollout is being done in phases, not all users will see the Go plan right away. OpenAI has advised checking back later if the option doesn’t appear immediately.

By introducing a budget-friendly plan tailored for India, OpenAI is making AI tools more inclusive and practical, especially for a market that has quickly grown into one of its most important.