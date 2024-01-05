OpenAI's News Licensing Deals Range from $1-5 Million Annually

As AI companies increasingly seek licensing deals with news publishers to train their models, The Information has reported that OpenAI is offering annual payments ranging from $1 million to $5 million for copyrighted news articles. This disclosure provides a glimpse into the financial dynamics of content acquisition for AI training. Apple, in a separate report, is said to be offering at least $50 million over multiple years to partner with media companies for AI training data.

The disclosed figures align with some non-AI licensing deals, such as Meta allegedly offering up to $3 million annually for its Facebook News tab. However, it remains unclear whether these payouts match the scale of more substantial agreements, like Google's $1 billion investment in partnering with news organizations in 2020. Google has also committed to an annual payment of $100 million to Canadian publishers in response to a new law requiring compensation for linking to their articles.

AI models, particularly large language models like OpenAI's GPT series, heavily rely on training data, often sourced from the internet. Challenges arise as companies like OpenAI face data access restrictions, with their GPT crawler blocked by some organizations, including The New York Times and Vox Media. Moreover, legal disputes over copyright infringement, exemplified by lawsuits from organizations like The New York Times against OpenAI and Microsoft, further complicate the landscape.

To circumvent these challenges, AI companies are increasingly forming partnerships with news publishers. Notable agreements include OpenAI collaborating with publishers like Axel Springer and The Associated Press to license stories for GPT-4 training. Apple, Google, and others are also exploring collaborations with news organizations to leverage AI for content generation.

While some organizations, like Google, have demonstrated AI tools for news generation, the use of generative AI in newsrooms has yielded mixed results. As the intersection of AI and journalism evolves, these partnerships offer avenues for mutually beneficial collaborations, addressing legal concerns and fostering advancements in AI-driven news-gathering technologies.