OPPO, Deutsche Telekom collaborate to Accelerate 5G Deployment in European Market

OPPO announced today that it has formed a partnership with the leading telecom operator in Europe, Deutsche Telekom. The partnership encompasses part of OPPO's strategic growth plan to develop its market presence in Europe.

OPPO Vice President and President of Global Sales Alen Wu stated: "Europe has always been strategically important to OPPO and Germany is a key market in the European smartphone industry. This year, we have decided to base our Western European headquarters in Dusseldorf, Germany to improve and refine our operations in the local market.

"Leveraging our expertise in 5G technology and smartphone innovation, we are working to strengthen our collaboration with major local telecom operators including Deutsche Telekom to make our world-leading smartphone brand a top choice for European consumers in the 5G era. Our top-of-the-line devices and services, combining with one of the best networks in Europe, will create great value for European users."

Sean Seaton, Senior Vice President Deutsche Telekom said: "Deutsche Telekom has been actively leading the deployment of 5G networks in Europe and is committed to bringing the best quality and performance to its customers."

"OPPO's positioning and pursuit of being a premium brand matches with Deutsche Telekom's strategy across its footprints. We believe the partnership with OPPO will bring more innovative products and services to Europe, allowing our customers to enjoy a cutting-edge experience," Sean Seaton said.