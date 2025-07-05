Oppo Pad SE Set for India Launch on July 12: Check Specs, Variants, and Pricing

Chinese tech brand Oppo has officially confirmed the arrival of its latest Android tablet, the Oppo Pad SE, in India. Scheduled to launch on July 12, 2025, this new addition to Oppo’s growing product portfolio brings a blend of performance, portability, and affordability for Indian consumers. The tablet runs on Android 15, featuring the company's custom ColorOS 15.0.1, and is geared toward everyday productivity and entertainment.

Key Features and Specifications

The Oppo Pad SE boasts a sleek design with an 11-inch Full HD+ display, offering a 1920×1200 pixel resolution. With a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 500 nits, users can expect fluid visuals and vibrant screen performance—suitable for both media consumption and daily tasks.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. It will be available in multiple RAM and storage configurations, including 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage, promising smooth multitasking and ample space for apps, files, and multimedia.

One of the key highlights of this device is its massive 9,340 mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. Oppo claims that when used with the built-in Advanced Smart Power Saving Mode, the Pad SE can deliver up to 7 days of battery backup, making it an ideal choice for extended use without frequent recharging.

The tablet comes equipped with 5MP front and rear cameras, both capable of recording HD videos at 30fps, catering to basic photography and video call needs. Additionally, the Oppo Pad SE supports 4G LTE connectivity, adding another layer of versatility for users on the move.

Availability and Pricing

Oppo has confirmed that the Pad SE will be available from midnight on July 12 across major online platforms such as Flipkart, the Oppo Online Store, and select offline Oppo brand outlets.

The tablet will come in three different configurations:

4GB + 128GB WiFi variant – ₹13,999

– 6GB + 128GB LTE variant – ₹15,999

– 8GB + 128GB LTE variant – ₹16,999

These price points make the Oppo Pad SE a competitive option in the mid-range Android tablet market, offering value-for-money features suitable for students, professionals, and casual users alike.

With this launch, Oppo aims to strengthen its foothold in India’s booming tech and mobile market, especially in the affordable tablet segment. The combination of the latest Android version, robust hardware, and attractive pricing makes the Oppo Pad SE a compelling choice for users looking for a reliable Android tablet in 2025.



