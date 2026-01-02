Our projects for Bengaluru will find place in history books

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday announced a series of major infrastructure and urban development projects planned in Bengaluru city, saying the initiatives would significantly reshape the city’s future.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the state government is pushing ahead with long-pending road, tunnel, flyover and township projects, alongside resolving land-related issues, as part of a broader vision to address Bengaluru’s growth and traffic challenges.

“Within the BDA limits, various projects planned by the state government will find place in the history books,” Shivakumar said, underlining the scale and long-term impact of the proposed developments.

He said the 120-km Peripheral Ring Road, also known as the Bengaluru Business Corridor, has already been notified. “We are collecting details from the farmers for the realisation of the project. Money has also been finalised,” he said. The Deputy Chief Minister said the government has also decided to develop small townships, with a substantial commercial component. “They will have 35 per cent of the land as commercial.