Oppo Unveils Gemini AI Integration and New AI Features at MWC 2025

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Oppo announced a series of AI-driven advancements, including the integration of Google’s Gemini AI into its applications. The brand also introduced a Private Computing Cloud for enhanced security and unveiled new AI features such as real-time call translation and voice summarisation.

Deeper Integration of Google’s Gemini AI

Oppo is enhancing user experience by incorporating Google’s Gemini AI into its proprietary apps, including Notes, Calendar, and Clock. This integration allows users to create notes, schedule events, and set alarms through voice commands. The update builds upon Oppo’s existing support for Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash models.

Private Computing Cloud for Secure AI Processing

Prioritising privacy and security, Oppo introduced the Private Computing Cloud (PCC), powered by Google Cloud. Similar to Apple’s Private Cloud Compute, this system ensures confidential AI processing. Although Oppo has not provided detailed insights into PCC’s operations, the platform will initially support AI-powered tools like AI Recording Summary, AI Search, AI Studio, and AI Call Summary.

With cloud-based confidential computing, Oppo aims to enhance security while maintaining smooth AI functionality across its ecosystem.

Oppo’s AI Expansion Strategy

Oppo has also revealed its AI roadmap, committing to monthly updates with new features. The Oppo Find N5 will be the first to receive these enhancements, followed by other models in the lineup.

Among the latest AI features previewed by Oppo are:

AI Call Translator – A tool that enables real-time phone call translations, making cross-language communication effortless.

A tool that enables real-time phone call translations, making cross-language communication effortless. AI VoiceScribe – A feature designed to summarise voice calls, online meetings, and audio recordings, improving accessibility and simplifying note-taking.

By continuously refining its AI ecosystem, Oppo aims to provide users with a more intelligent and seamless smartphone experience.