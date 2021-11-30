Parag Agarwal - Brief Profile of Twitter's New CEO

So who is Parag Agarwal? As another great Indian-born tech CEO like Sundar Pichai, Parag is also from IIT. Although he is from IIT Mumbai. Parag, 37, has been on Twitter for a while and is apparently well-liked by Jack Dorsey, a likely factor that helped him clinch the lead post on Twitter.

He has been in a leadership position on Twitter for a while, Parag was not as famous as Sundar Pichai or Satya Nadella when they became CEO. Parag acknowledges this in the email from him that he sent to Twitter employees on Monday. He wrote, "I recognize that some of you know me well, some just a little, and some not at all. Let's consider ourselves at the beginning-the first step towards our future. I'm sure you have lots of questions and there's a lot for us to discuss. At the all-hands tomorrow we'll have lots of time for Q&A and discussion. It will be the beginning of ongoing open, direct conversations I wish for us to have together."

Parag Agarwal - Brief Profile of Twitter New CEO

Parag was born in Mumbai. He did his studies at Atomic Energy Central School. Parag's mother is a retired school teacher. His father worked in the atomic energy sector and held senior positions there.

Parag, 37, is a student at IIT Mumbai. He did his Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science here. He then moved to the United States in 2005. In 2011, he joined Twitter when he was still pursuing his PhD at Stanford. The NYT report notes that his thesis advisor, Jennifer Widom, encouraged him to complete his studies and also shared that he has a particularly good knowledge of mathematics and is experienced in handling large databases.

Before joining Twitter, he briefly worked at Microsoft, AT&T, and Yahoo. In all three companies, his work was mainly research-oriented. Initially, at Twitter, he worked on advertising-related products, gradually he dabbled in artificial intelligence as well. In 2017, when he was promoted to the position of CTO of Twitter, this is what the company said in a statement: "As CTO, he is focused on scaling a cohesive approach to machine learning and artificial intelligence in our infrastructure and products of consumption and income equipment ".

As CTO at Twitter, Parag has been instrumental in Twitter's "technical strategy and overseeing machine learning and artificial intelligence across the consumer, revenue and science teams." Twitter has revealed that, as a CEO, Parag will receive annual compensation of $ 1 million, as well as compensation in stocks worth $ 12.5 million.

Parag Agrawal, who was appointed to succeed Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, is 37 years old, the same age as Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform Inc. Citing security concerns, Twitter did not reveal Agrawal's date of birth but confirmed that he was born later in 1984 than Zuckerberg's May 14 birthday.



