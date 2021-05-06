Paytm Launches Covid-19 Vaccine Finder on its Mini App Store; How to Use

Paytm coronavirus vaccine finder: On Thursday, Paytm announced the launch of Covid-19 Vaccine Finder on its Mini App Store. The tool allows users to check the availability of vaccination slots for a specific date by entering PIN codes or district details for eligible age groups for people who are above 18 or 45.

As per Paytm, users can also opt for real-time alerts in the app to get information on the availability of any slot for vaccination. The company says the process will help reduce the hassle of updating the platform to search for new slots repeatedly. Paytm also clarified that the data is obtained in real-time from the CoWin API.





We are launching a new tool for users to find COVID Vaccine slots and set for alerts when new slots open up for their locality. @Paytm checks for availability real-time and alerts users via Paytm Chat when a new slot opens up.https://t.co/WvJa7CRxxO



Pls spread awareness. — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 6, 2021





Commenting on the new release, a Paytm spokesperson said, "We have introduced a new feature to find COVID Vaccine slots in the nearby locality and set for alerts when new slots open up. We believe that with the combined efforts of Government, organizations, and citizens, we are on the right track to recovery. Our priority is to build collective resistance to the deadly virus as a nation, thus catalyzing the process of herd immunity."



Please note that Paytm users cannot use the tool to book a vaccination appointment from within the app. However, appointments are available via government platforms like Aarogya Setu, Umang, and CoWin.



Find Steps to Use the Vaccine Finder on the Paytm:



- Open the Paytm application on your device. Then, go to the Mini App Store section.



- Click on the Vaccine Finder icon.



- To check availability in your area, enter your PIN code.



- For a broader search, tap on "Search by district".



- You can also sign up for "Notify me when slots are available" in your area.



Paytm's new tool comes during a great rush to book an appointment for Covid-19 vaccines, especially after it opened for people between the age group of 18 and 44. For now, the CoWin website does not alert people to the availability of vaccines. However, some coders have devised solutions to help people receive email alerts and notifications for information on vaccine availability.