Paytm offers 14% discount on first domestic flight ticket booking for all major airlines

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) owns the brand Paytm, India's leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments. It has announced discounts for customers who book their first flight ticket. This offer would be valid for new users and can only be used on domestic flight ticket booking.

Users can earn a flat 14% instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on their first flight ticket on domestic routes. There is no requirement for minimum order value for flight ticket booking, and the offer will be valid for one-time usage per person. The discount is available on bookings of all major airlines, including Vistara, SpiceJet, Air Asia, GoFirst, IndiGo, and Air India. With 'no questions asked' cancellation protection, a 100% refund will be provided if users cancel their flight booking.

Paytm Spokesperson said, "We continue to bring to our users the convenience of seamless flight ticket bookings. Along with the convenience of ticketing, we offer users great discounts and deals on flight bookings, helping them save more. With a seamless booking experience, Paytm provides the flexibility of payments, including Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit cards, credit cards, net banking and more."

The company is the preferred online platform for travel bookings and is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agent. It provides a seamless experience with free cancellations, refunds, and travel insurance.