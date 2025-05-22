Pixel Phones Get Android 16 QPR1 Beta With Redesigned Interface

Google has initiated the rollout of Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1, making the latest version of its design framework, Material 3 Expressive, available to select Pixel devices. This early beta primarily delivers UI enhancements without major functional additions.

The update introduces visual changes across the operating system, including refreshed lock screen elements and a redesigned Quick Settings panel. While the stable version of Android 16 remains unreleased, this beta gives testers early access to the new system-wide visual style Google has developed over the past several development cycles.

Pixel Devices Eligible for Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 is accessible to devices powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chip. The following Pixel models are currently supported:

* Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

* Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

* Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a

* Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

* Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold

Owners of compatible devices must enroll through the official Android Beta Program portal https://www.google.com/android/beta using their Google account. Once registration is complete, the beta update is typically pushed to enrolled devices within an hour, though delays may occur. Users are advised to back up data before installation.

The Material 3 Expressive revamp aligns various system components under a unified aesthetic. Google has concentrated this update on interface refinement rather than introducing new functionality, signaling a design-focused phase in Android's development cycle.

This beta version serves as a testbed for users interested in previewing Android’s forthcoming visual direction ahead of its wider release. Developers and enthusiasts now have early access to the latest design updates, allowing them to provide feedback and prepare apps for compatibility.