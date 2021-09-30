Poco C31 To Launch Today; Expected Specifications and Live Stream Details

Poco C31 will launch in India today at 12 pm IST (noon), and the event will be broadcast live. So far, the brand has teased some specs of the smartphone, which is expected to be the successor to the Poco C3 that launched in India last year. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Poco C31 will be available for purchase through Flipkart and is expected to go on sale during the 2021 edition of the Big Billion Days sale that begins on October 3, the company has revealed.



Poco C31: Live Streaming Details

As mentioned, the Poco C31 will launch in India today at 12 pm. IST (noon), and the launch event will be streamed live on the company's social media channels. We have incorporated it below for you to see. As mentioned, the Poco smartphone has been confirmed to be available through Flipkart and is expected to go on sale during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale. Read on for details on the specifications and features shown.

Poco C31: Teased Specifications



According to Poco's website microsite, the Poco C31 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It will also feature a fingerprint and a face unlock feature. Its predecessor, the Poco C3, also ran with the same chipset and ram configuration. It was launched in India in October 2020. As mentioned, the Poco C31 is expected to be an updated version of the Poco C3.

Through the microsite, Poco C31 is claimed to have a 25 percent longer lifespan compared to the market standard. The smartphone is also claimed to remain "like new even after 2.5 years of daily use". The microsite also mentions that Poco C31 will get a charge cycle count of 1,000. A tweet from Poco also mentions that the company has tested more than 600,000 fingerprints to prevent fraud.

According to images shared on the microsite, the Poco C31 will get a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The display is shown with slim bezels and a thick chin. Other specs on the cameras, pricing, and display have yet to be shared.



