Poco C61 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, and Features

The highly anticipated Poco C61 debuts in the Indian market today. It targets budget-conscious consumers with its blend of impressive performance and stylish aesthetics. Engineered to redefine the budget smartphone segment, the Poco C61 promises users an unparalleled smartphone experience at competitive price points.

Poco C61: Sale Details

The Poco C61, featuring a sleek and stylish design, boasts a 6.71-inch dot drop display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz, ensuring smooth and vibrant visuals. Equipped with a side fingerprint sensor for quick and secure access, the device offers convenience and security in a compact and lightweight package.

Available in three captivating colours—Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black—the Poco C61 allows users to express their individuality. With prices starting at just Rs. 6,999 for the 4+64GB variant and Rs. 7,999 for the 6+128GB variant, the Poco C61 presents an irresistible offer, further sweetened by an additional Rs. 500 coupons are available on the first day of the sale.

Poco C61: Features and Specifications

The Poco C61 boasts a 6.71-inch LCD Dot Drop HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate, delivering sharp and immersive visuals. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which ensures durability and resistance against scratches.

Powered by a robust 5000mAh battery, the Poco C61 guarantees long-lasting battery life to keep users connected throughout the day. Moreover, the device supports fast charging with its 10W inbox charger, which features USB Type-C connectivity.

Under the hood, the Poco C61 is driven by the MediaTek G36 processor, which delivers powerful octa-core performance with clock speeds of up to 2.2GHz. This enables seamless multitasking and gaming experiences, catering to users' diverse needs.

With its winning combination of style, performance, and affordability, the Poco C61 aims to set new benchmarks in the budget smartphone segment. Offering a striking design, immersive display, and extended battery life, it is poised to become the preferred choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking uncompromised quality in their smartphones.