Pragan Rover travels 100 metres

Over the Moon, Pragan Rover has traversed over 100 meters and continuing according to ISRO Chairman S SOMANATH. has successfully traversed over 100 meters on the lunar surface. The latest update from the Indian Space Research Organisation (#ISRO) on September 2, 2023, stated that the rover had moved 12 meters since the previous update on August 31, 2023. The rover is also reported to have successfully executed a turn.





➖The Pragyan rover is a small, six-wheeled robot that is designed to operate on solar power. It is carrying a number of scientific instruments, including a spectrometer, a camera, and a magnetometer.

➖The rover's mission is to explore the lunar south pole, which is a region that has never been explored before.

➖The ISRO is planning to operate the Pragyan rover for 14 days. However, the rover could potentially operate for longer if it is able to conserve its power.

Meanwhile. He said the rover is currently on a path to explore a region called the Manzinus Region, which is a volcanic plain that is thought to be rich in water ice.