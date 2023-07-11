Praveena Shenoy, Country Manager at Opsio, shares Insights on Taming the Cloud Spend Surge

Enterprises recognize the need for cloud spending optimization due to rising costs and lack of visibility. Opsio helps enterprises optimize cloud spending and achieve cost efficiencies through comprehensive services. Enterprises also want to ensure they get the best value from their cloud investments and maximize ROI, further emphasizing the need for cloud spending optimization.



Praveena Shenoy, Country Manager at Opsio, a cloud management service provider, spoke to The Hans India in a recent interview. He says that Opsio has experienced a surge in demand for cloud optimization and cost management services. Opsio helps by analyzing infrastructure, implementing automation, and providing real-time visibility. Challenges include limited visibility and complex pricing models, which Opsio addresses through comprehensive services. Outsourcing to Opsio offers expertise, insights, and focus on core activities.

Praveena Shenoy, Country Manager at Opsio

Please share the recent surge in demand for cloud optimization and cost management that you have observed at Opsio. Also, provide some insights into the specific trends in demand that Opsio has been observing regarding cloud management services.



At Opsio, we have observed a significant surge in demand for cloud optimization and cost management services. As more enterprises embrace cloud technology, they realize the need to optimize their cloud spending and achieve cost efficiencies. Specifically, we have noticed an increased interest in rightsizing cloud resources, implementing automated cost control measures, and leveraging cloud provider discounts and reserved instances. There is also a growing demand for advanced analytics and reporting capabilities to gain better visibility into cloud costs and make informed decisions.

What factors drive enterprises to recognize the need to optimize their cloud spending?

Several factors drive enterprises to recognize the need to optimize their cloud spending. Firstly, cost control has become a top priority as cloud usage and expenses continue to rise. Secondly, many organizations have experienced unexpected cost overruns due to inefficient resource allocation or lack of visibility into cloud usage. Also, as cloud environments become more complex, managing and optimizing costs manually becomes challenging. Enterprises also want to ensure they get the best value from their cloud investments and maximize ROI, further emphasizing the need for cloud spending optimization.

How does Opsio help enterprises optimize their cloud spending and achieve cost efficiencies?

Opsio helps enterprises optimize cloud spending and achieve cost efficiencies through comprehensive services. We start by thoroughly analyzing an organization's cloud infrastructure and usage patterns. This allows us to identify opportunities for optimization, such as rightsizing underutilized resources and identifying areas where cost-saving measures can be implemented. Opsio also assists in implementing automation and policies to control costs, leveraging cloud provider discounts, and optimizing workload distribution. We provide real-time visibility into cloud costs and advanced analytics and reporting, empowering enterprises to make data-driven decisions and continuously improve cost efficiency.

What challenges do enterprises face while optimizing cloud spending, and how does Opsio address those challenges?

Opsio is a company that specializes in addressing the challenges enterprises face when optimizing cloud spending. One of the main challenges is the need for more visibility into cloud resources and spending. Opsio provides comprehensive visibility tools and services, allowing enterprises to identify underutilized resources and unnecessary costs.

Another challenge is the complex pricing models offered by cloud service providers. Opsio's cloud cost experts help enterprises understand and optimize costs across different pricing models, such as on-demand, reserved instances, and spot instances.

Resource allocation is another area where enterprises struggle. Opsio leverages automation and intelligent resource management techniques to optimize resource allocation, ensuring that instances, storage, and other resources are efficiently utilized.

Many enterprises need more expertise to optimize cloud spending effectively. Opsio's team of experts specializes in cloud architecture, resource management, and cost analysis, providing guidance and strategies to reduce costs. Opsio also assists enterprises in establishing cost governance frameworks and policies, enabling them to monitor and control cloud spending effectively. They offer expertise across multiple cloud service providers, helping enterprises select the right services and pricing models to maximize cost savings.

What key benefits can enterprises achieve by outsourcing cloud management to a specialized service provider like Opsio?

Outsourcing cloud management to a specialized service provider like Opsio offers several key benefits for enterprises. Firstly, it allows organizations to leverage the expertise and experience of a dedicated team of cloud professionals well-versed in cloud optimization and management. This saves enterprises from the complexities and challenges of managing the cloud internally. Opsio's advanced capabilities provide valuable insights into cloud spending, enabling better decision-making and strategic planning. Additionally, partnering with Opsio enables enterprises to focus on their core business activities while ensuring their cloud environments are cost-efficient, secure, and scalable.

.

With the increasing demand for cloud management services, how do you ensure scalability and meet the evolving needs of your clients?

We design our infrastructure to be highly scalable and flexible, utilizing cloud-native technologies and services. This ensures that our systems can handle growing workloads and adapt to the changing requirements of our clients. Automation and orchestration play a crucial role in our operations. By automating repetitive tasks and employing infrastructure-as-code practices, we streamline and scale our processes, enabling us to efficiently manage client environments and respond swiftly to their evolving needs.

Resource optimization is another crucial aspect of our approach. We continuously monitor and analyze resource usage to optimize allocation and utilization across our infrastructure. This allows us to scale resources based on client demands, ensuring maximum performance and cost-effectiveness. Investing in a skilled and adaptable workforce is paramount. We hire cloud experts and provide ongoing training to keep our team up-to-date with the latest technologies and industry trends. This ensures that we can meet the evolving needs of our clients and offer expert guidance and support.

Partnerships and collaborations are essential for us to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. We establish strategic relationships with cloud service providers, technology vendors, and industry experts. These partnerships enable us to expand our service offerings and access specialized expertise, enabling us to meet our client's diverse needs effectively. We embrace a culture of continuous improvement. By gathering feedback from our clients, monitoring industry trends, and proactively identifying areas for enhancement, we can adapt to emerging requirements. Regular evaluation and updating of our service offerings ensure that we provide innovative solutions to our clients.