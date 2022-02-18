Premium Smart Products for Smart Indian Homes

Smart home devices enable you to create the ideal environment in your home and surroundings. Whether you want the lights dimmed to a certain level or even adjust the radio to switch on to your favourite station in time for a specific program, the best smart home device can automate all these tasks. Home devices or gadgets not only make life easier, but they also ensure you can save energy, time, and money. Being careless about the power consumption of your appliances can exact a heavy toll on your home budget. Not switching off these devices adds up to a lot in the long term in your electricity bill. A small investment into these smart devices can make these daily errors forgivable, as they allow you to control your devices from anywhere on the planet.

There's an enormous choice in each of these different types of premium home devices, so we've put the most popular models to the test, and rounded up those that can drive your home automation to the next level.

Blaupunkt Cybersound Smart TV 55 CSA 7090

The Blaupunkt 4K TV, 55 inches, features a powerful 60 W speaker that supports Dolby Digital and Dolby TruSurround technologies to offer an immersive aural experience with a deep and aesthetic surrounding sound. Manufactured in India and loud and proud by Super Plastronics, this German-established TV brand is our best pick in the list of Smart TVs. Furthermore, Blaupunkt TV is equipped with a Dolby MS12 Audio System that improves audio content with the help of Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, and DTX:X technologies. This audio system enhances virtual sound, tunes the speakers, and provides advanced audio solutions that bring surround sound to life in every division. The bezel-less design of this TV seamlessly blends into your style, enhancing your viewing experience and the look of your room, which makes it our must-have pick for your next TV.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

This Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a class of smart displays that can be used to enhance the inner décor of the home. The screen is used to show time only, but it has some additional features or information such as weather analytics. But, what makes it unique is that it's a full-fledged smart speaker with access to Google Assistant and the ability to play music through voice commands. Interestingly. it also has a small but very useful night light, making this the ideal device for your bedside table suitable for the nighttime.

Logitech MX Master 3 & MX Keys

The latest-generation projector M1+_G2 is implanted with a built-in battery, an LED light source with up to 30,000 hours of lifespan, and can deliver big-screen entertainment both indoors and outdoors. Its smart stand allows a simple 360-degree setup while doubling as a lens cover. Once the lens is uncovered, the projector automatically switches on to full brightness for instant entertainment. Stereo Harman Kardon speakers provide an all-around immersive experience, whether you're watching movies or listening to a live concert. Along with the integrated smart Wi-Fi connectivity, the M1+_G2's USB Type-C connection puts a fun twist on streaming videos and Facetime with your friends by enabling you to project content directly from your phone, laptop, or tablet. An M1+_G2 is a must-have for your next camping trip or outdoor excursion.

Amazon Echo Studio

For years, Amazon Echo gave smart speakers a pass in the audio department because they figured that there was no way for a speaker to have both the qualities of smart and sound good. In the Echo Studio, Amazon has made it one of the best speakers yet. It's a pretentious speaker with multiple features, not just smart home and assistant tech, but smart audio considerations too. However, its 3D audio effects breathe new life into your favourite songs. The Amazon Echo Studio speaker has a special feature, it can connect to thousands of smart home products right out of the box, which makes this device ideal for a smart home.

August Smart Lock Pro

The February-2022 Smart Lock Pro is one of the best smart locks to fit into your household, but it's loaded with features, making it the best smart lock. You can also feel safe by adding this lock to your home device list. It fits onto your existing deadbolt and enables you to keep using your old key when you want to, while still adding the benefits of a smarter lock. On the test, we found it approachable and strong too. The best smart lock has the additional support of Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit, which makes this lock the best gadget for households. It is bulky and expensive compared to most other smart home products, but for those looking to beef up their smart security, it's worth it.