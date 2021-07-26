PS5 Restock: How To Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and More

PlayStation 5 is back again. Today at 12 p.m. the disc-equipped with 49,990 PS5 will go on sale for the sixth time in India, just two weeks after the previous round. It looks like it's essentially the same restock split into two batches. However, there is no information on the digital edition of the PS5, which we assume was sold out last week. All of Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales will have the PlayStation 5 back in stock in India. Of course, the biggest concern is how long that stock will stay (seconds if not a minute max), if certain sites will be able to handle the load (you know who you are), or if your pre-order PS5 will even stop after it passes (from new, you know who you are).



The only relief at the moment is that delivery restrictions have been lowered in most (if not all) regions of India. With that said, the official Sony Center ShopAtSC website continues with the same standard text: "We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 6th August 2021 and onwards — however, please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations." While the rest of the crowd (Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales) haven't given us shipping dates, hope they are in line with the Sony Center. It could even end up earlier, given that multiple customers have reported that their PS5 pre-orders shipped well before the announced ship date the last two times.

How to pre-order PS5 on ShopAtSC

You need to create an account to buy the PS5 from ShopAtSC. If you earlier bought a PS5, you won't be able to buy another one from the same account. There is no notify me button in case you want to set that up. ShopAtSC offers low-cost EMIs on select credit cards and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. You can also choose to pick it up from the nearest store. If they are open where you live.

Buy PlayStation 5 at ShopAtSC

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon

The PS5 restock is also available on Amazon's India that offers free home delivery across India. You need not be an Amazon Prime member to get free delivery.

Create an account to buy the PS5 from Amazon. Amazon offers no-cost EMIs on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. You can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Amazon India

How to pre-order PS5 on Croma

Croma will also offer the PS5 restock online and home delivery will be available for every order.

You need an account to buy the PS5 from Croma. Croma offers easy EMI options on most credit cards. You can avail 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, 7.5 percent cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank credit cards, or a Croma gift card worth 5 percent up to Rs. 1,000 on credit and debit card transactions.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Croma

How to pre-order PS5 on Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales is also offering the PS5 on its website and free home delivery. You don't need an account, but you will need to provide your mobile number and email address as a guest to buy the PS5 from Vijay Sales. Vijay Sales offers 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on American Express credit cards. There are easy EMI options on HDFC Bank debit cards and select credit cards. You can also earn Rs. 375 as part of the complimentary MYVS Rewards programme.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Vijay Sales

How to pre-order PS5 on Flipkart

Flipkart also has PlayStation 5 restocked for pre-orders. It will also offer free home delivery across India. Flipkart had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders in the past, with customers claiming they were bullied by Flipkart Support to cancel their orders.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Flipkart. Flipkart offers easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. You can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Flipkart

How to pre-order PS5 on Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital will also offer the PS5 online in India. All orders will qualify for free home delivery.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Reliance Digital. Reliance Digital offers 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on SBI Bank credit cards. You can avail Rs. 1,500 instant discount, and also avail easy EMI options with most popular banks.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Reliance Digital

How to pre-order PS5 on Prepaid Gamer Card

Prepaid Gamer Card also has the PS5 back in stock. It too offers free home delivery everywhere in India, if deliveries are available.

You don't need an account to buy the PS5 from Prepaid Gamer Card. But the website will create one for you during the checkout process. You will need to provide an email address as well if you don't already have an account.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Prepaid Gamer Card



