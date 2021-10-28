PUBG New State India: Release Date, Price, and Other Details

Considering the hype that is being generated, PUBG New State could be the most anticipated battle royale game to arrive this year after Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Players have been waiting for the next title for several months. The developer had recently revealed the official PUBG New State release date for the game, giving gamers around the world a clear idea of ​​when it will be available for download on both Android and iOS devices. As before, PUBG New State will see players fall into a battlefield, but this time, the game will be set in 2051 on a map called TROI. Check out the PUBG New State release date for India, price, minimum requirements below.



Players must make the most of the terrain, interact with objects, and use their best strategy to defeat their opponents and win the game. The game is expected to feature incredibly realistic graphics on mobile phones along with customization of familiar weapons, vehicles, and even tools like drones. Here you will find everything you need to know about the upcoming release of PUBG New State for iOS and Android.

PUBG New State India: Release Date

In February, Krafton announced PUBG New State, raising questions about whether the game would make its way to India. In what is probably the most notable development, PUBG New State India's launch will take place on the same day the game is released for other countries. This means that while PUBG Mobile will launch in 200 countries, India will be one of these countries where players will be able to download the game. According to Krafton, the PUBG New State game will be released on November 11, exactly two weeks from now.

PUBG New State India: Price

As you may have guessed, PUBG New State is also a free game, while the game will be monetized through in-game purchases for special items and add-ons. However, like most Battle Royale games, these are cosmetic items that will not give players an advantage over others. Similarly, players can also purchase a Royale Pass which, like PUBG, will award special in-game loot along with other benefits. However, players can still play entire seasons of these games without paying money, which is something to keep in mind while playing.

PUBG New State India: System Requirements for iOS and Android

One of the questions on the minds of most gamers will be, will my smartphone be able to run PUBG New State? If you have an Android smartphone that has a 64-bit processor and 2GB of RAM, you should be able to play games. You will also need to have at least Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) on your smartphone, which means that if you have a phone released in the last three or four years, you should be able to run the game. If you have an iPhone 6 or a newer iPhone that has been updated to iOS 13 or later, you will be able to download PUBG New State from the App Store when the game is released.



