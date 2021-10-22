PUBG: New State to Come to iOS and Android on November 11

PUBG: New State, the next free mobile game, will launch on iOS and Android on November 11, its publisher Krafton announced today. The game is set in the year 2051 and will offer a futuristic take on the PUBG formula focused on multiplayer with new features like in-game weapon and drone customization. New State will be available in more than 200 countries and 17 languages ​​at launch.



New State is a significant launch for the PUBG series, which popularized the Battle Royale genre after the launch of its first title in 2017. Although New State is not its first mobile entry, following the launch of PUBG Mobile in 2018, it is the first to have was created by the original developer of the game, PUBG Studios. The development of the original PUBG Mobile was primarily handled by Chinese tech giant Tencent.

PUBG Studios emphasizes that New State will come with "strong anti-cheat" measures at launch and that the company will actively monitor the community for issues before they become too widespread. PUBG games have had major problems with cheats in the past, and Motherboard reported earlier this year that a group of cheats reportedly made more than $ 70 million selling cheats for PUBG Mobile. However, PUBG is far from the only game that has had these problems. Other companies like Activision and Valve have made headlines recently with their efforts to avoid cheating in their games and hardware, respectively.

Like previous PUBG games, New State focuses on multiplayer matches. Up to 100 players enter a map and one player or squad is victorious. There will be four maps available at launch in New State, including the staple of the Erangel franchise, and PUBG Studios promises to update it regularly with new content over time.

Away from mobile devices, Krafton plans to release another PUBG-related game for PC and consoles next year, Bloomberg reported in January. There are also plans for a new survival horror game set in the PUBG universe three centuries in the future, releasing in 2022.