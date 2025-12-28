10 held in crackdown on trafficking, indecency

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Women and Child Safety Wing intensified enforcement and awareness measures between December 20 and 27, resulting in major action against human trafficking, public indecency and crimes against women.

According to DCP K Srujana, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) conducted night raids during a special week-long drive, apprehending two sex workers and five transgenders, rescuing five victims, and arresting 10 accused in three PITA cases.

Meanwhile, SHE Teams carried out 209 decoy operations, catching 51 persons red-handed for indecent acts in public places. Petty cases were booked in 58 instances, while others were counselled.

The teams also received 22 complaints from women through various platforms and successfully reunited 21 estranged families through counselling at Family Counselling Centres / CDEW Centres.

As part of preventive outreach, AHTU and SHE Teams conducted awareness programmes across Cyberabad, reaching 4,112 participants. The sessions focused on human and child trafficking, eve-teasing, cyber harassment, child rights, child labour, child marriages, stalking, begging, cyber frauds, and emergency services including Women Helpline 181, Child Helpline 1098, Dial 100, and Cyber Crime 1930. The Cyberabad Police reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring women and child safety through enforcement, counselling, and community awareness.