PUBG New State Under Maintenance Today: How To Update The Game

PUBG New State players, here's an important update for you guys. The game servers will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, December 9, 2021.



The PUBG New State update will bring a new weapon and vehicles along with unique customizations and more with the update. "With a new weapon and vehicles along with new customizations and more, see what's coming to PUBG: NEW STATUS update 0.9.2. Watch the video: https://youtu.be/Gk0K_Wyr8Q0," he said in another tweet. Players can check out the complete list of items the update will bring here: https://newstate.pubg.com/en/news/279.

The game servers will be closed for maintenance on Dec. 09.

New updates will be waiting for you in this version!

Exact start time will be updated asap.



See link for more details: https://t.co/5qZ6lUe0Bc

You must be wondering how to access all the items after the upgrade. Find details below:



PUBG New State Update - Here's how to update the game after maintenance:

If you are having trouble downloading the PUBG New State update, you will have to force close the app or restart your device and try to download the update again. The update may be available in the store apps later for specific devices.



If the refresh button is not displaying correctly in a store app, please follow the steps below:



Update the game via Google Play Store



Go to Google Play and then search for PUBG: NEW STATUS. From there, you will have to tap the Update button to download the update.



If you have problems updating the game, you will have to go to Settings, click on Application, and Google Play Store. Then, from the play store, tap on Storage and finally click on Clear Cache.



Update the game via Galaxy Store

In the Galaxy Store, search for PUBG: NEW STATUS, then tap the Update button to download the update.

Tap Menu from the Galaxy Store home screen, update, and download the PUBG - NEW STATUS update.



If you are having trouble updating the game, go to Settings, then Application, then Galaxy Store, click on Storage, and tap on the Clear Cache option.



Update the game via the App Store



Search for PUBG: NEW STATUS in the App Store, then tap Update to download the update.



Tap the profile icon or your profile picture (top right), then scroll down to see pending updates. Search for PUBG: NEW STATUS and tap update to download the update.



If the update button now appears even after a new version of the application is available, close the App Store and restart the application.