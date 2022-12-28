Realme 10 to come with MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and more

The Realme 10 will soon be launched in India. The company has posted teasers for the launch of its upcoming mid-range phone. The previews confirmed that Realme 10 would pack a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 4G chip. This seems surprising considering that the brand recently announced Realme 10 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro with 5G support in India. Last year's Realme 9 version also supported 5G. Now that 5G is available in many Indian cities, people are likely to expect tech companies to offer more 5G phones with better specs. This year, Realme launched many 5G smartphones in the market, but we still see 4G devices under Rs 11,000 because 5G chips are expensive. By the end of 2023, we may also see brands offering 5G phones in the ultra-affordable price segment.



While Realme is yet to confirm the launch of a 5G mode, we could witness one. There are times when the company has announced a 4G model, and then a 5G variant comes along after a while. The brand has yet to reveal the official launch date of the Realme 10, as the teasers only say that the device will arrive in India soon. The latest trailer shows that this could be Realme's slimmest smartphone yet. A lightweight design will make it easier to operate the device with one hand. It will have rounded edges, and the rear camera setup will be prominent. The rest of the details are still unknown. However, Realme 10 is already available in Indonesia so we can expect similar specifications for the Indian model.



The 4G model has a dual camera setup on the back and a 90Hz display. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, which works with Full HD + resolution. The company has already confirmed a MediaTek Helio G99 chip under the hood for the Indian variant. The Realme 10 has a typical 5000 mAh battery in various budget or mid-range phones. The company has provided support for 33W fast charging. It will likely include a charger in the box because this is a low-priced phone, and Realme has offered it so far with all phones except the Realme Narzo 50A Prime.