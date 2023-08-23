Realme 11, Buds Air 5 India launches today: Watch live stream and details

Realme will launch four new products, including two smartphones and wireless headphones, today (August 23) in India. Both the phones, dubbed the Realme 11 and Realme 11X, are 5G-capable and are expected to cost less than Rs 20,000. Two Realme Buds Air 5 line earbuds will also be unveiled today. Fans can watch the live stream at noon.

Realme 11 series, Buds Air 5 launch in India: How to watch live

The live stream will be accessible on YouTube starting at 12 p.m. today. Fans can also follow Realme's social media pages for the latest updates. Also, you can check out our Realme 11 and Buds Air 5 series coverage as soon as the products are unveiled.

Realme 11, Realme 11X: What to expect

Realme has already launched the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus in India. The two new upcoming smartphones are toned-down versions of the Pro models. Realme has revealed the design, and the duo looks identical. Realme 11 and Realme 11X will come in black. However, the former has an additional gold colour option, and the latter has a purple variant. Both phones carry dual cameras on the back.

The Realme 11 is expected to feature a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ with 120Hz refresh, 5000mAh battery, and MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chip. The battery supports 67W charging. The company also boasts the phone's camera capabilities with a 108-megapixel sensor on the back. Other key features include a 5G dual SIM card slot, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. The phone is expected to cost around Rs 20,000. On the other hand, the Realme 11X is expected to be a direct rival to the Redmi 12 5G series. The phone has a 64-megapixel primary camera and support for 33W charging. It can cost around Rs 15,000.

Realme Buds Air 5, Buds Air 5 Pro: What to expect

The Buds Air 5 earbuds also look similar, though the Pro model has a better finish to justify the cost. The Pro model also features dual audio drivers for better vocals and bass levels. There is also support for Hi-Res Audio and LDAC codec. Both headphones offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to eliminate ambient noises for a better music experience. We can expect the Pro model to provide an ambient mode as well. Both headsets are expected to cost less than Rs 10,000. The vanilla Realme Buds Air 5 will likely cost less than Rs 5,000.



