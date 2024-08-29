Live
Realme 13 5G Series Brings Two Variants Realme 13 and Realme 13+: Details
Realme 13 5G series debuts in India, offering powerful features starting at Rs 17,999, with two models catering to different needs.
Realme has officially launched its 13 5G series in India, with prices starting at an attractive Rs 17,999. The series introduces two variants: the Realme 13 and Realme 13+, each offering unique features while maintaining a similar design. Let's delve into what these new models bring to the table.
Realme 13 5G Series: Pricing and Availability
The Realme 13 5G series starts at Rs 17,999 for the base model. The Realme 13 5G is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 17,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 19,999. On the other hand, the Realme 13+ 5G comes with more robust options, priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs 26,999 for the top-tier 12GB + 256GB model.
Sales for the series will commence on September 6 and will be available through Flipkart, Realme's official online store, and various offline retail outlets. Buyers can also avail themselves of pre-booking discounts and an additional Rs 1,500 cashback offer through select bank offers.
Realme 13 5G: Specifications and Features
The Realme 13 5G, the base model in the series, stands out with its 6.72-inch LCD display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth visual experience. The smartphone features a triple camera setup housed in a circular module on the back, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. A 16-megapixel front camera is positioned within the display's top-notch, catering to selfie enthusiasts.
Under the hood, the Realme 13 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, supported by up to 18GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device runs on Realme UI based on Android 14 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Realme 13 5G is available in two colour variants: Dark Purple and Speed Green.
Realme 13+ 5G: Specifications and Features
The Realme 13+ 5G, the more premium offering, sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant colours and fluid motion. It mirrors the design of the base variant with its circular camera module and marble-like finish on the back panel. The device is available in three colour options: Dark Purple, Speed Green, and Victory Gold.
The camera setup on the Realme 13+ 5G is identical to its sibling, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, along with a 16-megapixel front camera. However, the Realme 13+ 5G distinguishes itself with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a massive 26GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also boasts a larger 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, ensuring quick power-ups. With these launches, Realme continues to offer compelling options in the mid-range smartphone market, catering to both budget-conscious and performance-seeking users.