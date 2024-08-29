Realme 13 5G Series Brings Two Variants Realme 13 and Realme 13+: Details

Realme has officially launched its 13 5G series in India, with prices starting at an attractive Rs 17,999. The series introduces two variants: the Realme 13 and Realme 13+, each offering unique features while maintaining a similar design. Let's delve into what these new models bring to the table.

Realme 13 5G Series: Pricing and Availability

The Realme 13 5G series starts at Rs 17,999 for the base model. The Realme 13 5G is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 17,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 19,999. On the other hand, the Realme 13+ 5G comes with more robust options, priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs 26,999 for the top-tier 12GB + 256GB model.

Sales for the series will commence on September 6 and will be available through Flipkart, Realme's official online store, and various offline retail outlets. Buyers can also avail themselves of pre-booking discounts and an additional Rs 1,500 cashback offer through select bank offers.

Realme 13 5G: Specifications and Features

The Realme 13 5G, the base model in the series, stands out with its 6.72-inch LCD display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth visual experience. The smartphone features a triple camera setup housed in a circular module on the back, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. A 16-megapixel front camera is positioned within the display's top-notch, catering to selfie enthusiasts.

Under the hood, the Realme 13 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, supported by up to 18GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device runs on Realme UI based on Android 14 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Realme 13 5G is available in two colour variants: Dark Purple and Speed Green.

Realme 13+ 5G: Specifications and Features

The Realme 13+ 5G, the more premium offering, sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant colours and fluid motion. It mirrors the design of the base variant with its circular camera module and marble-like finish on the back panel. The device is available in three colour options: Dark Purple, Speed Green, and Victory Gold.

The camera setup on the Realme 13+ 5G is identical to its sibling, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, along with a 16-megapixel front camera. However, the Realme 13+ 5G distinguishes itself with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a massive 26GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also boasts a larger 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, ensuring quick power-ups. With these launches, Realme continues to offer compelling options in the mid-range smartphone market, catering to both budget-conscious and performance-seeking users.