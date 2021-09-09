Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad Launching Today: Watch Live

Chinese manufacturer Realme is set to launch its Realme 8i, Realme 8s, and Realme Pad in India today. While the two smartphones will be a new addition to the Realme 8 series, while the Realme Pad will be the company's first tablet. All three new devices will come with a MediaTek processor. The Realme 8i and Realme 8s will come with a hole-punch display. Along with the Realme smartphones and the Realme tablet, the BBK Electronics brand will also launch its Realme Cobble and Realme Pocket speakers which were first launched in May priced at MYR 99 (approximately Rs 1,800) and MYR 97 (approximately Rs 1,700). ).



The launch of Realme 8i, Realme 8s and Realme Pad will take place in India at 12:30 PM IST. It will be released via a live stream through Realme's Facebook and YouTube channels. Users can also view the event live on the Realme website (events page) and from the embedded video below this paragraph. The Realme Pad is one of the most anticipated releases and is expected to come with a 10.4-inch WUXGA + display with an 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet will come with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC that will be backed by a 7,100 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging.





The Realme 8i, on the other hand, is said to come with a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sample rate display. He teases that it comes with a perforated screen design. The smartphone will be powered by an eight-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone will also come with Realme's Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology which will bring up to 5GB of additional RAM using the device's internal storage. The Realme 8i is said to come with a triple rear camera setup and can carry a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge support.

The Realme 8s, on the other hand, comes with an eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will carry triple rear cameras and may come with a 90Hz refresh rate display. The Realme 8s will also sport triple rear cameras and will come in Universe Blue and Universe Purple colours. Tags: Realme, Realme 8i, Realme 8s