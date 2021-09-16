Realme Band 2 Launched; Check Price and Specifications

Realme has presented its next version of Realme Band. It's called the Realme Band 2. The fitness device was revealed on September 15. It comes with a larger colour screen and includes blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring to provide an improved experience over the original Realme Band. To remember, the first Realme Band was released last year. The new one has a water-resistant structure. It is touted to offer up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. It is said that you will receive up to 90 sports modes via a future update to help you keep track of your fitness on the go.



The Realme Band 2 price in Malaysia is MYR 139, which translates to approx. ₹ 2,500. Details on the India launch of Realme Band 2 have yet to be officially announced. However, according to a recent leak, Realme Band is coming to India soon. It could be released next month, in October. To recall, the Realme Band was priced at ₹ 1,499. Hence, we expect the Realme Band 2 to be priced at around ₹ 2,000. That said, there are no India pricing details available yet.

Realme Band 2 features a 1.4-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 167x320 pixels and 500 nits of maximum brightness. It is significantly larger in size compared to the 0.96-inch screen available on the original Realme Band. In addition, it comes equipped with more than 50 custom covers. Allows you to add your favourite image as a sphere on the band. The Realme Band 2 also has a GH3011 sensor to allow continuous heart rate monitoring. It is claimed to help alert users if their heart rate exceeds the safe zone.

Realme's latest wearable device also supports 18mm, universal interchangeable wrist bands. Therefore, you can attach any of your favourite straps with the fitness band to match your dress or style. Realme Band 2 also comes with dedicated support to track your blood oxygen levels. You should note that the measurement is not approved for medical diagnosis and treatment purposes, as is the case with most wearables. It is also built for water resistance of up to 50 meters. Also, Realme Band 2 is designed to keep track of different sports and workouts, such as cricket, hiking, running, and yoga.

In terms of connectivity, it includes Bluetooth v5.1 support. The band is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.1 or iOS 11. In addition, it includes a 204 mAh battery that is touted to offer a 12-day battery life on a single charge.