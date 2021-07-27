Realme Flash to beat Apple iPhone 12 charging technology: Report

Apple launched its MagSafe wireless smartphone charger alongside the iPhone 12 series of smartphones last year, eventually bringing its charging system to market. Like iPhones, Android smartphones have also supported wireless charging for years, but it looks like Realme could be the first company to bring magnetic wireless charging support to their smartphones.



As per a report from GSMArena, Realme is working on a new smartphone called the Realme Flash, which will come with the company's first magnetic wireless charger. The company has reportedly labelled this charging technology MagDart, and it is expected to magnetically attach to the back of a compatible smartphone to charge the device.

The report also claims that Realme's magnetic wireless charging technology could appear much larger than the charging pad that Apple iPhone 12 users are used to seeing. Charging speeds of this mobile are likely to exceed Apple's 15W wireless charging (12W for the iPhone 12 mini), and the MagDart system may include a fan to keep temperatures under control, as per the report.

Previous rumours about Reame's wireless charging technology have also hinted at a smaller, thinner disk design that offers slower charging speeds that could be similar to what Apple's MagSafe charging offers for Apple's iPhone 12. This means that the heavier version mentioned above could come with the fastest magnetic wireless charging on any smartphone when it launches, beating Apple itself.



The company also tweeted about the launch of a new smartphone on Monday, with a new tagline, which will arrive in no time. The smartphone is expected to feature top specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. It may also feature a curved screen and triple camera setup and is expected to run the Realme UI 2.0 that is based on Android 11.



