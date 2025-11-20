Realme GT 8 Pro Set to Launch Today in India: Price Leaks, Specifications and More

Realme is gearing up for one of its biggest launches of the year as the Realme GT 8 Pro arrives in India today at 12 PM. The event will be livestreamed on Realme’s YouTube channel. While the official price will be revealed during the event, the rumour mill has already been active. A listing spotted on Reliance Digital hints at a price range between Rs 60,000 and Rs 72,000, though Realme hasn’t confirmed anything yet. For now, it remains early speculation.

The Indian launch follows the device’s debut in China on October 21. Realme has been promoting the phone heavily in the Indian market, especially highlighting its new partnership with Ricoh Imaging for camera development. A dedicated microsite has also confirmed key features, including the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the in-house HyperVision AI chip, and availability via Flipkart.

A Bold Design Experiment

One of the most talked-about aspects of the GT 8 Pro is its unique design twist—a detachable rear camera module cover. It’s uncommon for mainstream smartphones to offer such customisation. While the core camera island remains unchanged, users can swap the outer panel to get different styles. These covers, attached with tiny screws, may require a tool to replace, suggesting a more enthusiast-driven approach. Although this could pose challenges for third-party cases, the phone’s metal back and matte finish may make many users go caseless.

Hardware Powerhouse

Realme is pushing boundaries with its internal hardware. The GT 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s cutting-edge 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, supported by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The display is another headline feature—a 2K 10-bit LTPO OLED panel from BOE with a 144Hz refresh rate and an astonishing 7,000 nits peak brightness. The HyperVision+ AI chip further enhances visuals and boosts on-device processing.

Fueling the device is a massive 7,000mAh Titan battery, and Realme is making bold performance claims:

• 7.66 hours of BGMI gameplay

• 21 hours of YouTube streaming

• 500+ hours of standby

With 120W Ultra Charge, Realme promises “all-day power” with just a 15-minute top-up. The phone also carries an IP69 rating, making it one of the toughest in its class, resistant to dust, high-pressure water jets, and rough environments.

Ricoh-Powered Photography

Photography is front and centre this year. Realme has teamed up with Ricoh Imaging to bring GR-series DNA to the GT 8 Pro’s triple-camera system.

The setup includes:

• 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary camera with OIS

• 200MP Samsung HP5 periscope telephoto lens with up to 120x SuperZoom

• 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide camera

Realme says Ricoh’s optical standards help reduce glare and improve clarity.

The software experience is deeply infused with the Ricoh GR identity. A dedicated Ricoh GR Mode brings familiar elements such as the signature shutter sound, Snap Mode behaviour, and fast activation. Users can shoot at 28mm and 40mm, mirroring popular GR focal lengths.

There are also five Ricoh-inspired tones—Standard, Positive Film, Negative Film, Monotone, and High-Contrast B&W—along with a Customised Tone option and GR-styled watermarks. These tones can even be shared with others.

Performance, Cooling and Connectivity

The GT 8 Pro weighs around 214g and comes in Blue, Green, and White. Gamers will benefit from GT Performance Engine 3.0, designed to stabilise frame rates during intense gameplay. A 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system manages heat, while the new Sky Signal Chip S1 aims to improve network performance, especially in congested areas.

Software and Front Camera

Out of the box, the smartphone runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. The front camera sits inside a hole-punch cutout, though Realme has not yet revealed the exact sensor details. With top-tier hardware, camera innovations, and a daring design approach, the Realme GT 8 Pro is shaping up to be one of the brand’s most ambitious flagship offerings yet. All eyes are now on the official price announcement at today’s 12 PM launch.