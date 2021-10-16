Realme GT Neo 2 Goes on Sale in India at Midnight

Realme launched the Realme GT Neo 2 in India last week. The Chinese manufacturer's premium offering launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, 120Hz display, and more flagship-level features. The Realme GT Neo 2 will go on sale in India for the first time today. The smartphone is priced at Rs 31,999 and up for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone goes on sale via Flipkart starting today and comes in three colour options: Black, Blue, and NEO Green.



The Realme GT Neo 2 comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD + display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For thermals, Re alme says that the Realme GT Neo 2 comes with an eight-layer cooling system that includes a diamond thermal gel and stainless steel vapor cooling technology. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a triple rear camera that includes a 64-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme GT Neo 2 was previously launched in China last month. The Indian variant comes with the same specs as the Chinese version of the Realme GT Neo 2. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart at midnight tomorrow (October 17) at 12 AM IST.