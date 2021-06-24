Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G, Smart TV, Buds Q2 to launch today; How to watch the livestream

Realme is launching many new products today in India, including two new smartphones, a smart TV, and TWS. This line includes Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30, Realme 32-inch FHD smart TV and Realme Buds Q2.



Realme event when and where to watch the live stream?



Realme will launch the new products via a digital launch scheduled for today at 12:30 pm. The digital release will be streamed live on Realme's YouTube channel and Facebook page. Realme has already launched Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G in other markets. As for Realme Buds Q2 and Smart TV, these products will debut today.

Realme Narzo 30: Price and Features



Realme Narzo 30 features a 6.5-inch Full HD + screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G95 processor powers the smartphone paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30 W dart charging support. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel black and white lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 16-megapixel punch hole camera. The Realme Narzo 30 is rumoured to start at ₹ 11,499 or ₹ 11,999 for the base model.

Realme Buds Q2: Price and Features



Realme Buds Q2 is confirmed to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Bass Democratizer. The Realme Buds Q2 is also said to reduce noise by up to 25 dB, along with a 10mm bass boost driver. Realme claims that the Buds Q2 will offer the most extended battery life in the category. According to an insider, the Realme Buds Q2 could be priced at ₹ 2,899 or ₹ 2,999 in India and could come in two colours: Active Black and Calm Gray.



Realme Smart TV Features



Realme Smart TV will feature a 32-inch FHD screen, Chroma Boost Picture Engine with 400 nit brightness. It will be equipped with 24 W quad stereo speakers with Dolby Audio technology.