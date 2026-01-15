Realme P4 Power Teased in India With a 10,000mAh-Class Battery and 144Hz Display

Realme is once again turning heads in India, this time by teasing what could be one of the most battery-focused smartphones ever released in the country. The upcoming Realme P4 Power, part of the brand’s popular P-series, has been officially hinted at through Flipkart listings and posts by Francis Wong, Realme’s Head of Product Marketing. While the company is yet to reveal full specifications, early teasers already suggest that this device is being built for users who prioritise long battery life, smooth performance, and immersive displays.

The biggest talking point around the Realme P4 Power is clearly its battery. Instead of directly revealing the capacity, Realme has taken a playful approach. On Flipkart, the brand says the phone is going “beyond the thousand mAh race” and visually shows battery figures crossing 7,000mAh, while also stating that battery capacity has entered “five digits.” These hints strongly point to a 10,000mAh battery, which would be a major leap from what most mainstream smartphones offer today.

Such a large battery usually means a bulky phone, but Realme is confident that will not be the case here. According to the teaser, the P4 Power is designed to fit comfortably into a pocket and even “disappear,” with the brand describing it as a huge battery housed inside a “pencil-thin body.” This claim will be closely watched, especially since phones with batteries this large often struggle to stay slim or lightweight. Despite this, the device is said to weigh around 218 grams, which is fairly reasonable considering the capacity being hinted at.

Adding to its power-focused positioning, Realme has also teased reverse charging, allowing the P4 Power to act as a power bank for other devices. This makes it particularly appealing for travellers, gamers, and users who spend long hours away from a charger.

Realme is also making big promises about battery longevity. The company says the phone is rated for 1,650 charging cycles and comes with an “80 percent battery health” guarantee for four years. This means the battery should continue delivering reliable performance even after years of daily use. The teasers also suggest up to 31 days of standby time on a single charge, and even at just 3 percent battery, the phone could deliver nearly two hours of usage. Under regular usage, Realme claims the device could easily last about one and a half days.

The P4 Power is not just about endurance. It is also being positioned as a gaming-friendly smartphone. Although the processor has not been officially revealed yet, the company is clearly targeting performance-oriented users. What has been confirmed is the display: a 1.5K panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. This should translate to smoother scrolling, better visuals, and an overall more fluid experience, especially during gaming. Reports also suggest the phone could feature a quad-curved AMOLED display, adding a premium look and feel.

On the software front, Realme is promising three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches, which is becoming an important factor for buyers who plan to use their phones for a long time.

As for availability, there is no official launch date yet, but all signs point to an announcement later this month. The device has already received BIS certification under the model number RMX5107, and leaked images suggest it will be available in orange and blue colour options. Pricing remains unknown for now, but expectations are high as Realme prepares to introduce what could be one of the most ambitious battery-centric smartphones in its lineup.