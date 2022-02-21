Realme Pro 9+ to go on sale today; Find price and specifications

The sale of Realme Pro 9+ will start today, February 21, 2022, on Flipkart from 12 p.m. The smartphone was launched in India alongside the Realme 9 Pro on February 16. Realme Pro 9+ price will start from Rs. 24,999. The phone is available with various banking offers on Flipkart. Realme fans who were eagerly waiting for the phone to go on sale can visit Flipkart or Realme website to order the same. Check out the offer details, smartphone specs, and other details below:



Realme Pro 9+: Variants and Price



Realme Pro 9+ is available in two variants: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The basic variant with 6 GB + 128 GB is priced at Rs. 24,999 at a 10 percent discount on Flipkart against its market price of Rs. 27,999. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999 at a 10 percent discount on Flipkart against its market price of Rs. 29,999.

Realme 9 Pro+: Specifications

The Realme 9 Pro+ comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In addition, the phone is offered in three colour options: Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green, and Midnight Black. The Realme 9 Pro+ gets the best MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC chipset. You also get Liquid Cooling with a Vapor Chamber to keep you cool during extended gaming. The Realme 9 Pro+ has a triple camera setup with 50MP main Sony IMX766 with OIS, 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide Sony IMX355, and 2MP depth sensors with LED flash on the back. The selfie camera is said to be a 16MP Sony IMX471. As for the battery, Realme 9 Pro+ has a 4500mAh cell and will support 60W faster charging. In addition, it will run on Android 12 OS based on Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Realme Pro 9+: Deals on Flipkart

The banking offers provided on Flipkart on Realme Pro 9+ are as follows:

1. You can get Rs. 2000 instant discount with transactions with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards.



2. Additional Rs. 1000 discount on debit and credit cards.



3. 5 Percent Unlimited Cash Back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

However, it is recommended to check the terms and conditions mentioned on the website of the e-commerce platform before applying for it.