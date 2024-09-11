realme unveils Narzo 70 Turbo, Buds N1

Hyderabad: realme, a popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, on Tuesday launched the Narzo70Turbo 5G model and realme Buds N1. The latest additions to the realme Narzo series and AIoT devices are set to redefine the standards of quality in their respective segments.

The new model is a strategic step to introduce the turbo concept for the young, tech-savvy consumers seeking high-performance devices that fit their lifestyle and aspirations.

The device, powered by innovative turbo technology, redefines performance in the value-driven smartphone segment, exceeding the expectations of demanding users who prioritise power.