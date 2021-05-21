Realme X7 Max 5G Coming Soon to India - Find Details

Realme X7 Max 5G: Realme has tipped the launch of Realme X7 Max 5G in the country. The smartphone will be the first in India to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 5G processor. The Realme X7 Max 5G is also confirmed to feature a hole-punch display based on the teaser. In addition, Realme has launched a dedicated microsite for the phone.



Realme has also revealed its partnership with Asphalt 9 Legends for the release of the smartphone. Other than this, the Realme X7 Max 5G is confirmed to feature a 5G dual SIM. CEO Madhav Sheth also mocked the smartphone's design. It shows a small glimpse of the phone's rear panel that looks quite like the Realme GT Neo. This adds to the rumour that the phone could be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo.



By following this speculation, we can expect the Realme X7 Max 5G to feature an AMOLED display of 6.43-inch with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, and internal storage of 256GB. It also features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies purpose, Realme X7 Max 5G will house a 16-megapixel front camera. It will also include a 4500 mAh battery with a support of a 50 W fast charge.



Realme X7 Max 5G was expected to launch on May 4 at the firm's biggest event in the country. This event was in celebration of the firm's third anniversary in India. However, Realme postponed the event in light of the current situation in the country. It has not yet announced a rescheduled launch date for its event.





