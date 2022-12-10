Redmi Note 12 series to launch in January 2023

Redmi is all set to make its Note 12 series official in India. According to insider Mukul Sharma, the latest Note 12 series will debut in India in January. Recently, the smartphone was announced in China. The Note 12 series will succeed the Note 11 series, which launched in India last year. Under the Note 12 series, Xiaomi introduced three phones: Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro. In India, Xiaomi will only launch professional models.

Mukul Sharma tweeted that the new Note series will launch in India on January 5. He tweeted, "Time to reveal the SuperNote launch date. Can confirm that the Redmi Note 12 series will launch on 5th January in India. Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Pro+ will all be 5G ready for India.12 Pro+: 200MP main camera."

The Note 12 Pro Plus will be the second phone in India to come with a 200-megapixel main camera. Earlier, Motorola launched the Edge 30 Ultra with a 200-megapixel series. Let's check the other key specifications of the Note 12 Pro+.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch Full HD OLED display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Note 12 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC for smoother performance alongside 8 GB RAM. At the rear, the Note 12 Pro+ packs a triple camera setup that includes a 200-megapixel OIS sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies on the front. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 12 series will go up against the Realms 10 series, which went official in India a couple of days ago.