Reliance Launches JioMart App: All You Need to Know

Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms, has launched its mobile app JioMart for Android and iOS. This comes days after Reliance Industries Limited Chairman, Mukesh Ambani announced new plans for its JioMart platform at the company's annual general meeting.

At present, JioMart services are available in more than 200 cities in India, and users can purchase goods through payment options like net banking, credit/debit cards, Sodexo for food products, ROne loyalty points, and cash on delivery (COD). Initially, JioMart was rolled out to limited cities in Maharastra in January but stretched its services across India by May. Till now, JioMart services were available through its website and WhatsApp.

Know-How JioMart app work

The JioMart app can be download via Google Play and Apple's App Store by Android and iOS users. Just like Amazon and Flipkart, JioMart users can add various goods to the cart and place the order after selecting the payment mode. Payment modes include net banking, credit/debit cards, COD, and more. Reliance claims that JioMart offers goods at five per cent below MRP.

As of now, JioMart is only offering groceries; however, Mukesh Ambani at the Reliance AGM 2020 said that JioMart would be expanding its inventory with electronics, fashion, healthcare, and pharmaceutical products soon.

JioMart aims to give robust competition to Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart, and BigBasket. Ambani at the AGM shared JioMart saw an average of nearly 2,50,000 orders in a single day from the time it expanded its services to more cities in India in May. JioMart aims to reach more cities in the coming months, including collaborations with more brands and startups as well. Reliance may improve this service to bring more users to its mobile app.