Revealed! iPhone 14 series Battery capacity

The iPhone 14 series has been launched to great fanfare, but some questions remain unclear. Apple generally doesn't reveal the battery capacity of iPhones at launch, but official details have now surfaced online. According to a presentation on the Chemtrec website, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max have the largest battery, rated at 16.68 Wh. Apple was able to accommodate a larger battery, thanks to the duo's large form factor. However, the iPhone 13 Pro has a slightly larger 16.75 Wh battery unit.



The regular iPhone 14, on the other hand, packs a 12.68Wh battery, which is slightly larger than the 12.41Wh battery in the regular iPhone 13. The Phone 14 Pro also has a much larger 12.38 Wh battery than the model's 11.97 Wh unit. iPhone 13 Pro. Additional statistics on the mAh battery capacity of the iPhone 14 have also emerged through a regulatory database in China. Spotted by 9to5Mac, the stats match numbers that leaked earlier this summer and were noted by MacRumors.

-iPhone 14 - 3279mAh

-iPhone 14 Plus - 4325mAh

-iPhone 14 Pro - 3200mAh

-iPhone 14 Pro Max - 4323mAh

On the other hand, iPhone 13 has a 3227mAh battery, iPhone 13 Pro has a 3095mAh battery, and iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a 4352 mAh battery.

While these figures may seem modest compared to their Android counterparts, Apple manages the iPhone's battery life through software tweaks, efficient processors, and a custom operating system. For example, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was among the best smartphones last year in terms of battery life, surviving more than a day on a single charge. Of course, larger battery units prolong consumption per charge, and the iPhone 14 could offer much better performance this year. The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series are available for pre-order. The Plus variant will go on sale next month, while the remaining three models will be available on September 16.

The regular and Plus models carry the old-gen A15 Bionic with a few tweaks. The Pro variants carry the new generation A16 SoC.

