Sakra launches patient support mApp on World Health Day

Bengaluru: To commemorate World Health Day, Sakra World Hospital, announced the launch of its most advanced healthcare support mobile application. The Sakra Patient mobile app is not just any regular application targeted towards a specific healthcare need. The aim of this app is to maintain the continuity of care between the doctors and patients, and address the increasing influx of information, something which the experts are referring as a must-have in the post-pandemic era.

The special features of Sakra Patient Support mApp include - Automated appointment process through geofencing – Once appointment taken and paid online, patient can check-in by him/herself with the control of geofencing, his bill will generate automatically after check-in and his/her name will start reflecting in the doctor queue, doctor will call inside for consultation and post consultation ePrescription will go by email and inside the Mobile app without queuing up at the counter

Also has general assessment input enabling – sharing inputs about current health condition directly on the app; the doctor, during consultation, can access historical data (Vitals and Symptoms). It has self-uploading option – Upload prescriptions on the app along with symptoms for the doctor to check; each symptom will be differently coloured to differentiated for detailed assessment. For Health check – book appointments and slots directly on the app based on convenience of packages and availability

With Specialised Trackers- Patients can schedule and track doctor visits, reminders for, OBG Tracker throughout the nine months journey of pregnancy.

Paediatric Tracker – vaccination schedules and details from the time of birth till 12 years of age. A Dialysis Tracker – to plan and book dialysis for 2-3 times a week.

Remote care or Homecare or step-down ICU Care can also be opted by using this app. All facility of clinical care like Hospitals and Clinics will be available on single platform.

All the mentioned services are available with the online payment facility as well to avoid the billing counter rush. Doctors will have 24X7 access to patient data base on their mobile to deliver timely treatment.

Applauding the initiative to support patients better, Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director Sakra World Hospital, said, "Sakra Patient Support app has been designed with an integrated approach in mind that will ensure that physicians are available for guidance and specialised care is being offered in a simpler, easy to access format."