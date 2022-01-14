Samsung Dishwashers Designed Specifically for Indian Kitchens to Launch During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale; Avail Special Offers

GURUGRAM, India: Samsung, India's most trusted consumer electronics brand, has announced it will launch two models of its freestanding Dishwashers on e-commerce platform Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale from January 16-20, 2022.

These dishwashers, powered by IntensiveWash™ program, are specially designed for Indian kitchens to remove grease, leftover oil, burn stains from kadhai as well as other cookware, and come in Stainless Steel Silver and White colours at a special price of INR 38,990 and INR 35,990 respectively.

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale (https://www.amazon.in/dp/B099FHFSSL), consumers can buy the Dishwashers at a no cost EMI of INR 1,999 for 18 months and will be eligible for cashback and discounts of up to INR 2,000.

Purchases made during the offer period will also be eligible for 'No Questions Asked' returns.

The new Samsung Dishwasher range addresses growing concerns of millions who are managing household chores alongside working from home while also meeting the hygiene needs of consumers with the Hygiene Wash feature that ensures elimination of 99.99% (certified by Intertek) of lingering food bacteria.

The models also come with a Stainless Steel Tub that has been designed to transmit less noise and handle much higher temperatures for sterilizing rinses.

Samsung's Dishwashers effectively clean Indian cookware such as cooker and kadhai and come with 13 Place Settings that can accommodate a large variety of dishes of different sizes in one wash cycle. The

Height Adjustment option allows large pots and pans that are common in Indian kitchens to be accommodated easily.

"Consumers are looking to upgrade their lifestyles and transform their living spaces. This includes the kitchen which is a center point in all Indian homes. Samsung Dishwashers are powered by IntensiveWash™ and are specially designed for Indian kitchens, offering ultimate convenience and hygiene. We are confident that this new range available on Amazon will help consumers upgrade their lifestyles and offer high levels of convenience, especially in these times when many of them continue managing household chores alongside working from home," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Key Features:

13 Place Settings

Samsung's Dishwashers come with 13 Place Settings suitable for a family of six members and can accommodate a large variety of dishes of different sizes in one wash cycle.

IntensiveWash™

The IntensiveWash™ program helps in getting heavily soiled pots, pans, kadhai and cookers really clean. It is designed to remove grease, leftover oil, burn stains and baked on food from cookware, dishes and utensils. Hygiene Wash extends the final rinse and increases the water temperature to 70˚C for deeper cleaning. When used with the IntensiveWash™ program it kills 99.99% of bacteria, so dishes, cutlery and utensils are safe to use.

Stainless Tub

Keep your dishwasher looking like new. The Stainless Steel Tub is more durable, quieter and stays cleaner than conventional ones. It transmits less noise and can handle much higher temperature sterilizing washes. It also won't become discolored over time and prevents the build-up of bad odors.

Height Adjustment

Height Adjustment option gives the flexibility to put large size utensils in Dishwasher. One can easily adjust the upper rack up & down so that they can keep large size kadhai or pans in the racks without scratching or hitting the upper rack.

Smart Leakage Sensor

Smart Leakage sensor protects from any water leaks. It immediately stops the cycle, drains the water and shows an error message if any leakage is detected.

Wide LED Display

Enjoy a simpler and more intuitive way to clean dishes with a large and wide LED display that is easy to read. You can quickly check the status, settings, remaining time and cycle progress at a glance, even from a distance. So you can effortlessly monitor and control the washing performance.

Fingerprint Resistant Finish

Fingerprint Resistant Finish prevents surfaces from becoming covered in bad looking fingerprints and other marks and smudges. And they can be easily wiped away if any do appear. So your home will stay looking flawlessly beautiful.

