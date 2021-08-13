Samsung ends iOS support on its latest Galaxy Watch 4 series based on Google's wearOS: report

For the first time, Samsung integrated its Tizen OS withGoogle's WearOS to introduce a new platform called One Watch UI. Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 series is the first to run on this new platform. With this new platform, Samsung has dropped support for iOS devices entirely,reportedArsTechnica. The report further discloses that the older Galaxysmartwatches will continue to work as they used to because Tizen OS will not drop iOS support.







Moreover, One Watch UI will also not supportandroids smartphones running on Android 5.0 and older OS. The report further says that Google Mobile Services includingPlay Servicesand thePlayStoreneeds to be on the device for it to work because of the WearOScore.Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic: Features and SpecificationsSamsung Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic run on the new Google'sWearOS and Samsung's Tizen OS integrated platform called One UI Watch 3. The Galaxy Watch4 40 mm and the Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42 mm features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display that comes with396 x 396 pixels resolution. On the other hand,Galaxy Watch4 44 mm and Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm sport a 1.4-inch AMOLED display that offers450 x 450 pixels. Both the smartwatches come with 5 ATM water resistance and Gorilla Glass DX protection.

It can now track your breathing and snoring patterns continuously. Samsung has introduced a new body composition measurement feature that "shows what our bodies are made of". The smartwatch also comes with ECG, blood oxygen, and blood pressure tracker. The two smartwatches bring Exynos W920 chipset and offer up to 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. The Galaxy Watch4 40 mm and Galaxy Watch4 Classic42 mm are fueled with a 247 mAh battery whereas the Galaxy Watch444 mm and Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46 mm comes with a 361 mAh battery.

