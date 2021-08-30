Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Scheduled for September 1

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will launch in India later this week, the South Korean tech giant confirmed through a tweet. Colour options for the upcoming smartphone have also been confirmed through the post. The Galaxy A52s 5G may retain the same specs as the variant sold in the UK. You can get a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 4,500 mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Full-HD + display.



Samsung's tweet mentions that the Galaxy A52s 5G will be unveiled in India on September 1 at 12pm. (noon). The tweet also mentions that the upcoming smartphone will be offered in three colour options: Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. In addition, Samsung also shared a link to receive notifications about the launch.

Awesome is just around the corner. Get ready as we unveil the all new #GalaxyA52s5G in its Awesome glory on 1st September, 12PM. Catch the super-fast, super smooth smartphone in 3 stunning shades, ready to win you over: Awesome black, Awesome white and Awesome violet. pic.twitter.com/DLrlC7T4IQ — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 28, 2021

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Expected Price in India



Last week, insider Abhishek Yadav shared that the smartphone can come in two storage variants: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB of storage. The former is expected to be priced at Rs. 35,999, while the latter may be priced at Rs. 37,499.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: UK Variant Specifications

Launched in the UK earlier this month, the Galaxy A52s 5G runs Android 11-based One UI 3. It has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Full-HD + display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Its 128GB onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

For the optics, it has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel telephoto sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Samsung has packed a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.



