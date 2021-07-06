Samsung Galaxy F22 Launched in India: Find Price and Specifications

Samsung today launched the Galaxy F22 in India. Galaxy F22 is the fourth smartphone in the Galaxy F series in 2021. So far, Samsung has launched Galaxy F62, Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s. Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a 90Hz SAMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, and a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Availability and Price Details

Samsung Galaxy F22 is priced at Rs 12,499 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and this variant is priced at Rs 14,499. There is an introductory offer of Rs 1000 off prepaid transactions on Flipkart. The first sale of the Galaxy F22 is scheduled for July 13 at 12 noon. The smartphone comes in two colour options: Black and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Specifications

In terms of specs, Galaxy F22 features a 6.4-inch HD + sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an Infinity-U cutout notch. The Galaxy F22 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Camera

Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the smartphone houses a 13-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Features

On the software front, Galaxy F22 runs Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 layered on top. It includes a 6000 mAh battery with support for 15 W fast charging. The smartphone has a side fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlock. Galaxy F22 is also equipped with Samsung Pay Mini.