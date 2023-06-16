Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to launch soon in India; find details

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will soon be launched in India, as the smartphone has been spotted on the company's official website. The listing of this Galaxy M series phone is active on the platform with its model number. It doesn't reveal any specs about the next Samsung phone, but at least we know it's likely on its way to this market.



It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G phone recently received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which also suggests that the launch event is imminent. Tipster Yogesh Brar also claims that the device will be launched soon and priced below the Rs 20,000 segment. This is not surprising because this Galaxy M series is aimed at users priced in a similar range.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone has been unveiled in India with a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. The cost of the next-generation Galaxy M34 could be similar or slightly higher. So far, there are no details on the specifications of the device.

As with the previous version, we expect the device to have a giant screen and battery. The Galaxy M33 packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a 6,000mAh battery under the hood. The new phone could also be powered by the company's Exynos processor, similar to the Galaxy M33. It is expected to have support for fast charging of at least 25W, which Samsung provides with some of its mid-range phones.

With some of its mid-range phones, Samsung offers up to 4 years of Android OS updates, priced around Rs 30,000 in the segment. However, the company is expected to provide further software support with an even lower-priced phone. We hope you get 2-3 years of Android OS updates.

While we don't know the design of the phone's rear panel, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will either have a waterdrop-style notch or a hole-punch display. We'll have more clarity on everything closer to the launch event.

The tipster claims the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G could be announced in India in July. So far, the company has yet to confirm the official launch date of the new 5G phone. But, if it's planning to launch the successor to the Galaxy M33, we should hear about it from the company in the coming weeks.