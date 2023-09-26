Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may get a huge price cut: Report

Samsung fans have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming "Fan Edition" of the Galaxy S23 series. Previously, it was speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event. However, a report from a notable tipster suggests that the device could launch later this year or early 2024.



According to a report by 9To5Google, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone is likely to be priced the same as the Google Pixel 7. Notably, the premium variants of Samsung's Galaxy S23 series cost $799 in the US. Additionally, MySmartPrice, a media publication, suggests that the next Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be launched at $599. This will mean a price cut of $100, should the Korean giant offer it at this price.

Several media reports have also suggested that the upcoming "Fan edition" of the Galaxy S23 series could come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in Canada and the US. It is likely to feature a 6. 4 inches with a frequency of 60 Hz to 120 Hz refresh rate and could get a maximum brightness of 1450 nits. When it comes to storage, the smartphone could feature 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of ROM. As for optics, it can house a travel camera setup headlined by a 50MP OIS primary camera sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

In terms of battery, the device is reportedly expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging support. Notably, the company has yet to announce the official launch date of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. These specifications are based on speculation from the tech world.