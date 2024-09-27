Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Launched with Exynos 2400e Chipset: What’s New

Samsung has officially launched the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 FE in India, after months of speculation and leaks. The new Fan Edition smartphone comes packed with impressive upgrades, including a powerful Exynos 2400e chipset and enhanced AI features.



Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Key Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for seamless visuals. Powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, fabricated on a 4nm process, it promises robust performance for everyday tasks and gaming. The device is available with 8GB RAM and comes in two storage variants—128GB and 256GB, giving users flexible storage options.

One of the key highlights is its camera system. The Galaxy S24 FE includes a triple-camera setup: a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The 10MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies. Samsung’s ProVisual Engine, enhanced with AI algorithms, optimizes the camera performance, making it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. The phone is backed by a 4700mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging, ensuring users stay powered throughout the day. The combination of a large battery and efficient chipset provides an excellent balance of performance and endurance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE:AI Features and Software Support

The Galaxy S24 FE stands out with several Galaxy AI features, such as Photo Assist, Generative Edit, Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, Interpreter, and Note Assist. These tools allow users to explore AI-powered creativity and productivity. Samsung has also committed to long-term software support, offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, which is a huge plus for tech enthusiasts seeking longevity.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE:Availability and Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be available in five colour options: Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow. Sales will begin on October 3, though Indian pricing is yet to be announced. In the U.S., the starting price is $650, slightly higher than its predecessor, so it’s possible that Indian prices will reflect a similar increase. With its enhanced features and affordability, the Galaxy S24 FE is poised to be a popular choice among Indian consumers.