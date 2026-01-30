Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Prices Leak Ahead of Launch; Storage Upgrades May Push Costs Higher

Samsung’s next flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about launches of early 2026. With the expected debut just weeks away, leaks have started painting a clearer picture of what buyers might get — and how much they may have to pay.

The Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra are rumoured to be unveiled around February 25 during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. While the hardware upgrades sound promising, fresh reports suggest that pricing could vary significantly depending on the model and region.

According to several leaks, including a report by tipster Roland Quandt, Samsung may increase the prices of the Galaxy S26 series, and this shift is likely driven by storage changes. Much like Apple’s recent strategy with its iPhone lineup, Samsung appears to be focusing on higher base storage while adjusting pricing accordingly.

The standard Galaxy S26 is tipped to start at 256GB of storage, doubling the 128GB base offered on the Galaxy S25. For users, this means more room for apps, photos and videos right out of the box. However, this benefit may come with a price hike. In parts of Europe, particularly Sweden, the base model could cost nearly €200 more than its predecessor. Even the 512GB option is expected to carry a steeper price tag.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S26 Plus may not follow the same trend. Leaks indicate that the 256GB version could retain pricing similar to last year’s Galaxy S25 Plus, making it the most stable option in the lineup for buyers concerned about rising costs.

The biggest surprise could come from the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Contrary to expectations, Samsung may reduce the price of its premium flagship in some European markets. Reports suggest the base model could be around €100 cheaper than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The 512GB variant may also see a slight reduction, while the top-end 1TB model is likely to stay at the same price. However, Samsung might skip free storage upgrade offers during pre-orders this time.

Looking at other regions, South Korean pricing could rise modestly by KRW 44,000 to KRW 88,000 across models. In the US, early figures suggest prices around $800 for the Galaxy S26, $1,000 for the Plus, and $1,300 for the Ultra. These may reflect introductory offers at launch.

For India, pricing remains uncertain. The Galaxy S25 series began at Rs 80,999 for the base model, Rs 99,999 for the Plus, and Rs 1,29,999 for the Ultra. Given the expected improvements, a slight increase seems likely.

Beyond pricing, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may introduce faster 60W wired charging, better wireless charging, a larger battery, and a slimmer build, while the standard models could retain similar camera hardware.

As always, these details remain unofficial, but with launch day approaching, Samsung is expected to reveal more soon.