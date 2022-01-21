Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price is similar to an iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a great deal for someone looking for a high-end smartphone. It has good cameras, an attractive design, a good display, fast performance, and all-day battery life. But what if for the same price you can buy a next-generation flip phone from Samsung? Yes, if you play carefully, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which was launched in August 2021 as one of Samsung's high-end flip phones for Rs 64,099!

Normally, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at a price of Rs. 84,999 on Flipkart. This price corresponds to the basic variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. However, Samsung is offering a cashback offer on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and by combining it with the trade-in bonus with your old phone, you can take advantage of a massive price reduction of Rs 20,900. This is how you can take advantage of the same.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 price is the same as iPhone 12

At present, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at Rs 84,999 for all colour variants in the base 128GB variant. If you transact through HDFC Bank's credit card, debit card and debit-based EMI, you can get a price reduction of Rs 7,000. This brings the price down to Rs. 77,999.

However, Flipkart also offers a trade-in bonus for your old device. If you have an iPhone 12, you can get a trade-in bonus of Rs. 13,900 on it. This brings the price down to ₹64,099. This is almost the same price as the iPhone 12 and much less than the iPhone 13 Mini.

That said, you can get a higher value if you sell your old iPhone 12 on the used market. For example, at OLX, you can sell your old iPhone 12 128GB for up to Rs 40,000. This is much higher than the trading bonus that Flipkart offers on its platform. So you can theoretically buy a new flip phone for almost ₹38,000.

Some of the main features of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 include a Snapdragon 888 chip, a 6.7-inch FHD+ flexible OLED display, a 12 MP + 12 MP dual rear camera, a 3,300 mAh battery, and a 1.5-inch cover screen 9 inches.

On the other hand, Samsung offers Rs 5,000 off Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 when you opt for Samsung Finance+. Also, there is a refund of Rs 7,000 available on the Z Fold 3 5G.