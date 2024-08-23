Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim: Launch Date, Expected Price and Features

Samsung is preparing to unveil its most expensive smartphone yet, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, on September 25. Priced around $2100 (approximately ₹1,76,000), this premium foldable is expected to break new ground both in terms of cost and design. Recent leaks have provided insights into what we can expect from this highly anticipated device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim: What We Expect

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is rumoured to be Samsung's thinnest foldable phone yet, measuring just over 10mm in thickness. For comparison, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a thickness of 12.1mm. Despite its slimmer profile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to feature a larger 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch internal display, making it both sleek and spacious.

Initial reports suggest that this device will be exclusive to certain markets, including South Korea and China, at least for its initial release. According to The Chosun Daily, the phone is expected to go on sale in South Korea starting September 25.

While the design is a major highlight, there are still questions about whether the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will offer enhanced performance compared to its predecessors. One potential upgrade, as suggested by Galaxy Club, could be in the Under Display Camera (UDC). The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim might feature a 5MP UDC, an improvement over the 4MP camera used in previous models since the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is rumoured to be available exclusively in black, adding to its sleek, premium appeal.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation is building for what could be Samsung's most advanced and luxurious foldable phone yet. With its cutting-edge design and high price point, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is poised to set new standards in the foldable smartphone market.