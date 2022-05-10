Samsung Launches its AI-Enabled & Connected AI EcoBubble Washing Machine Range for 2022

Samsung, India's largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its 2022 range of artificial intelligence-enabled bi-lingual AI EcoBubble™ fully automatic front load washing machines. The new line-up comes with an all-new AI Wash feature for an effortless laundry experience and larger capacity models going up to 12 kg, as consumers shift their preference to bigger washing machines.



The latest range will be available across all retail partners, on Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart starting May 10, 2022.

With this launch, Samsung has introduced a limited period 'The Big Laundry Offer' to provide consumers purchasing Samsung AI EcoBubble™ washing machines in 7 kg, 8 kg and 9 kg capacity with an exciting opportunity to get up to 25% off. Consumers will also get an additional cashback of up to 17.5% on 8 kg and 9 kg models and up to 12.5% on 7 kg models. This offer is valid across retail stores till June 10, 2022.

The 2022 washing machine line-up, with 40 models, comes with intelligent features such as AI Wash, Air Wash Technology and Super Speed Cycle that take the consumers' laundry experience several notches higher.

AI Wash uses sensors to sense the laundry's weight and level of soiling, and optimizes the amount of water, detergent and rinsing time, using Machine Learning. The unique Air Wash Technology deodorizes and sanitizes your clothes without washing them with water. It removes 99.9% bacteria and unpleasant odors using just heated air that leaves your clothes feeling like they have been freshly dry-cleaned. The Super Speed Cycle, on the other hand, reduces laundry time drastically by shortening the rinsing time using Speed Spray and accelerating spin speed to quickly spin-dry clothes.

AI EcoBubble™ is India's first washing machine that learns user behaviour and suggests the most preferred wash cycle, providing ease of use by eliminating the need to juggle through multiple options. This smart Internet of Things (IoT) enabled washing machine line-up can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Smart TVs and Family Hub refrigerators as well as voice devices such as Alexa and Google Home to give users a seamless connected living experience.

When connected with the Samsung SmartThings App, AI EcoBubble™ washing machines provide the best wash options basis 2.8 million big data points. To make the laundry experience more effective and simple, Laundry Planner enables users to schedule the end time of their laundry while Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on information such as colour, fabric type and degree of soiling provided by the user, eliminating the need to guess which cycle is best. Going Out Mode helps in delaying the end time and prevents clothes from being left in the washer for too long. In addition, HomeCare Wizard proactively alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting.

"Consumer convenience is at the core of our innovation strategy and we are committed to providing them with smart home appliances that simplify their lives. Our new AI-enabled bi-lingual washing machine line-up is a breakthrough innovation that leverages the advances in Machine Learning to offer simple, intelligent and personalized laundry solutions to consumers. We are confident that the new range will further enhance consumer lifestyles and will witness strong adoption across the country," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The 2022 line-up of washing machines comes equipped with Samsung's proprietary EcoBubble™ and QuickDrive™ technology that helps save time and power while providing 45% extra fabric care. Ensuring high standards of cleaning and hygiene, all new models come with Hygiene Steam technology that is capable of removing ingrained dirt and 99.9% of bacteria and allergens.

Price, Availability, Offers & Warranty

The new line-up of washing machines will be available across all retail partners in India, on Samsung's official online store Samsung Shops, Amazon & Flipkart from May 10, 2022, from a starting price of INR 41,600. Consumers will get 3-years warranty on AI EcoBubble™ washing machines. Under the 'The Big Laundry Offer', from May 10 to June 10, 2022, consumers purchasing Samsung AI EcoBubble™ washing machines in 7 kg, 8 kg and 9 kg capacity can get up to 25% off. Consumers will also get an additional cashback of up to 17.5% on 8 kg and 9 kg models and up to 12.5% on 7 kg models. Consumers buying the new washing machine range can also get easy financing options such as no cost EMI and EMIs starting as low as INR 990.

Features of Samsung's AI-powered Washing Machines

AI Control

Samsung continues to innovate by creating advanced laundry solutions that are flexible and powered by intelligent AI technology, to ensure a connected and seamless laundry experience. The AI controls provide smart solutions like Laundry Recipe, Laundry Planning, HomeCare Wizard and location-based recommendations to make doing the laundry easier and more effective.

AI Pattern learns and remembers your laundry habits and suggests the most appropriate cycles. It ensures that cycles are personalized and optimized to fit your needs and lifestyle to give a better laundry experience. It also helps fix errors without the need to call the service center or flip through the manual. And the Auto Cycle Link communicates with the dryer to select the perfect drying course.

AI Wash

The AI Wash uses 4 types of sensors to sense the laundry's weight and level of soiling, and optimizes the amount of water, detergent, and rinsing time.

Air Wash Technology

The Air wash technology keeps clothes hygienically fresh without water and detergent. Air Wash technology deodorizes and removes 99.9% of bacteria. Unpleasant odours, as well as bacteria, are removed using just heated air. And, because it doesn't use water, the clothes don't need drying, so they last longer, and it seems like they have been dry–cleaned.

AI EcoBubble™

Samsung's EcoBubble™ technology uses a bubble generator to dissolve detergent into the water and then inject air, producing a rich soapy foam cushion that penetrates 40 times faster. With less mechanical actions and a bubble cushion, the technology provides 45% extra fabric care. The softer and smoother bubble action protects delicate clothes such as outdoor wear and water repellent fabrics. Eco Bubble™ ensures the detergent is properly dissolved into the water leading to faster penetration into clothes. The Super Eco Wash program washes at just 15°C, with the results of a 40°C wash, using just 30% of the energy as a result.

Super Speed Cycle

The SuperSpeed Cycle feature can be simply used to wash a full load in just 59 minutes. Eco Bubble™ technology ensures powerful cleaning, while the rinsing time is shortened using Speed Spray. It also accelerates the spin speed to quickly spin–dry clothes.

QuickDrive™

QuickDrive™ has been designed to provide entirely new levels of washing performance. This technology not only drastically speeds up laundry cycles, but also makes the process much simpler and more energy-efficient. The innovative fabric care drum is equipped with a pulsator that creates a unique dynamic action to wash your clothes quickly and efficiently, every time. Now you can spend less time washing and more time wearing clothes. For instance, using SuperSpeed Cycle with a 5kg load, QuickDrive™ technology can get a full clean in just 39 minutes.

Auto Dispense

Auto Dispense enables you to wash clothes thoroughly with less time and effort. It automatically dispenses the appropriate amount of detergent and softener for each load, saving 26% on detergent and 46% on softener. The easy-to-refill detachable tank can hold enough detergent for up to 1 month of washing.

AddWash

AddWash lets the user add extra items or detergent after the wash cycle has started. One can add forgotten items, additional softener and rinse-only items anytime during a cycle.

Hygiene Steam

Hygiene Steam deep cleans clothes by releasing steam from the bottom of the drum and making the laundry thoroughly saturated. Hygiene Steam removes ingrained grime and 99.9% of bacteria and allergen. In the hygiene steam cycle, first, the water, soil and detergent are drained out. Second, it gets a small amount of clean water to make steam. Then the built-in heater boils water for 20 minutes. After the steam phase, it drains the water and starts rinsing and finally proceeds to the next washing process to complete the cycle.

Digital Inverter Technology

DIT utilizes strong magnets for quieter and more powerful performance but uses less energy as compared to a Universal Motor with a brush. It doesn't use brushes that wear out and is built using high-quality components and outstanding mechanical engineering. This is backed up by a 10-year warranty that guarantees the long life of your washing machine.

Drum Clean/ Drum Clean +

Drum Clean allows one to keep dirt and bacteria out of your washer without using any chemicals. It removes 99.9% of bacteria from the inside of the washer and removes dirt from the rubber gasket. Based on testing by Intertek of the Drum Clean + cycle. The washing machine automatically notifies the user when it needs cleaning.

Stay Clean Drawer

The StayClean Drawer ensures that more of the detergent is washed away with a specially designed water flushing system. So, all residual detergent or softener is fully utilized and the tray stays cleaner and more hygienic.

Bubble Soak

Bubble Soak functions simply and effectively to remove various types of stains with one touch. This active bubble function helps in removing a wide variety of stubborn stains, like blood, tea, wine, make-up and grass.